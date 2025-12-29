Family Tragedy in Bindapur: Arrest Made in Deadly Property Dispute

A harrowing incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area where a 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her elderly father-in-law over a property dispute. According to police, the tragic event occurred on the morning of December 27.

The victim, Naresh Kumar, aged 62 and a retired Air Force personnel, was discovered unconscious on the roof of a house in Mansa Ram Park after police received a PCR call. Kumar was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The suspect, named Geeta, is married to Naresh's son, Parveen.

Authorities have revealed that a longstanding property conflict between Geeta and her father-in-law had been a point of contention, frequently leading to quarrels. Following the altercation, Geeta has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and is in judicial custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)