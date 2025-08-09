Left Menu

Russia Criticizes Israel's Military Expansion in Gaza

Russia has strongly criticized Israel's decision to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip, warning that such actions could worsen the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave. Russian officials have expressed concern over the potential for further escalation in an already volatile region.

Updated: 09-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:47 IST
Russia has issued a strong rebuke against Israel's plans to extend its military actions in the Gaza Strip, as reported by its Foreign Ministry on Saturday. The condemnation highlights growing international concern over the increasing hostilities in the region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that implementing such a strategy could exacerbate the fraught humanitarian conditions already present in the Palestinian enclave. The area, which continues to endure severe hardship, risks further destabilization according to the ministry's statement.

The announcement comes amid a tense backdrop where the international community is closely watching developments in Gaza, urging for restraint and dialogue rather than military escalation that could inflame an already critical situation.

