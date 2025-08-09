Empowering Youth: A Call to Preserve Democracy in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte calls upon youth to uphold democratic ideals at the APLA@50 outreach event. Encouraging young doctors to serve across the state and explore administrative services, the event stresses civic awareness and underscores the balance of rights and duties.
In a fervent appeal to the youth, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte urged active participation in preserving democratic principles. Speaking at the APLA@50 outreach event, Pongte emphasized the unique contributions young individuals can make, particularly young doctors serving in every part of the state.
Held at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun, this event is part of APLA's golden jubilee celebrations. It aims to promote civic awareness and active citizenship among the youth, highlighting the importance of balancing rights with responsibilities in India's robust democratic framework.
The gathering featured insightful addresses from dignitaries, including TRIHMS dean Dr. Shyamal Kumar Bhattacharya and Professor Nabam Nakha Hina, who underscored the role of youth engagement in upholding democratic values. The assembly's joint secretary reaffirmed APLA's commitment to such initiatives, fostering awareness about India's democratic ethos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
