Governor Shukla Criticizes Remarks on Natural Calamities in Dev Bhumi

Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla criticizes former MP S T Hassan's remarks that disrespect for a particular religion causes natural calamities. Shukla emphasizes the need for respect for all religions and scientific-based development to avoid disaster-related damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:55 IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has condemned comments made by former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hassan linking natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to disrespect towards a particular religion. Shukla described Hassan's perspective as a 'polluted mindset' that requires change.

Addressing the media after a 'havan' ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, Shukla highlighted the rich traditions of 'Dev Bhumi', where respect for all religions and the welfare of mankind is deeply integrated into local prayers and practices.

Shukla further stressed the importance of scientific approaches in development and the necessity for both private individuals and the government to implement measures to mitigate losses in disaster-prone areas.

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

