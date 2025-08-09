Governor Shukla Criticizes Remarks on Natural Calamities in Dev Bhumi

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has condemned comments made by former Samajwadi Party MP S T Hassan linking natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to disrespect towards a particular religion. Shukla described Hassan's perspective as a 'polluted mindset' that requires change.

Addressing the media after a 'havan' ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, Shukla highlighted the rich traditions of 'Dev Bhumi', where respect for all religions and the welfare of mankind is deeply integrated into local prayers and practices.

Shukla further stressed the importance of scientific approaches in development and the necessity for both private individuals and the government to implement measures to mitigate losses in disaster-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)