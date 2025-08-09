Left Menu

The Enigma of Mahmood Habibi: A Geopolitical Entanglement

Mahmood Habibi, a naturalized U.S. citizen and former head of Afghanistan's civil aviation, was allegedly detained by the Taliban in August 2022. Despite ongoing U.S. efforts for his release, complicating factors include alleged CIA involvement and Taliban denials. The case remains a major hurdle in U.S.-Afghanistan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:11 IST
Mahmood Habibi, a U.S. citizen and former Afghan civil aviation head, was allegedly detained by the Taliban in August 2022, a high-profile case drawing attention due to CIA links and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Habibi's suspected detention complicates diplomatic engagement between the U.S. government and the Taliban, who deny holding him three years later. Witness accounts and cell phone data, however, suggest otherwise, keeping the case a priority for U.S. officials.

Despite several U.S. attempts, including an offer to trade for the last Afghan detainee in Guantanamo Bay, Habibi remains a significant obstacle in redefining U.S.-Afghanistan relations amid a backdrop of espionage claims and covert operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

