Auto Driver's Dark Deception: A Murder Unveiled

An auto driver and his associate were arrested for the murder of Barkha, a daily wage laborer. Following a confrontation over marriage demands, Shakeel, the auto driver, conspired with his friend to strangle and dispose of her body. The police uncovered the crime after finding her body near a canal.

An auto driver and his associate have been detained in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was discovered near the Mant Branch Gang Canal in Raya, authorities confirm.

Police report that the auto driver, identified as Shakeel, has confessed to his involvement in the crime. Barkha, a daily wage laborer often seen in Shakeel's auto-rickshaw, was found dead with evident trauma marks on her neck.

Investigations revealed that tensions arose when Barkha insisted on marriage, leading Shakeel to plot her murder with accomplice Chandraveer. Lured under the false promise of marriage, Barkha was tragically murdered and her body discarded near the canal.

