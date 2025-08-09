Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic accident, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two men and injured another in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. The crash occurred near Dattipur village, with both vehicles reportedly speeding at the time.

The victims, identified as Ravindra Saroj and Mukesh Bind, lost their lives immediately after the impact, while a third individual, Nepali Saroj, sustained injuries. The accident happened around 8 pm on a road covered under the jurisdiction of Aurai police station.

The police have promptly informed the families of the deceased and transported the bodies for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Nepali Saroj has been admitted to a local health center for treatment. Investigations into the accident's cause are ongoing, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)