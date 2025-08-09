Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A severe head-on collision between two motorcycles in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the immediate deaths of Ravindra Saroj and Mukesh Bind, and injured Nepali Saroj. The incident took place near Dattipur village with both motorcycles traveling at high speeds. Authorities have initiated post-mortem procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:13 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of two men and injured another in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. The crash occurred near Dattipur village, with both vehicles reportedly speeding at the time.

The victims, identified as Ravindra Saroj and Mukesh Bind, lost their lives immediately after the impact, while a third individual, Nepali Saroj, sustained injuries. The accident happened around 8 pm on a road covered under the jurisdiction of Aurai police station.

The police have promptly informed the families of the deceased and transported the bodies for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Nepali Saroj has been admitted to a local health center for treatment. Investigations into the accident's cause are ongoing, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025