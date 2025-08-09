Left Menu

Fake Deputy CM PA Scandal: Couple Dupes 18 in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, Hitesh Ramesh Sanghvi and his wife, Arpita, have been accused of posing as the personal assistant of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and defrauding individuals of over Rs 55 lakh by falsely promising government jobs and housing. The couple is facing charges of cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Jalgaon district police have booked a man and his wife for allegedly impersonating the personal assistant of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deceiving no fewer than 18 people out of Rs 55 lakh.

In their elaborate scam, Hitesh Ramesh Sanghvi and Arpita Sanghvi, residents of Pachora, promised unsuspecting individuals government positions, tenders, and even MHADA housing projects, posing as key players in governmental circles.

Among those defrauded was dairy businessman Harshal Bari, who paid Rs 10 lakh for a MHADA flat and Rs 7 lakh for a railway job for his wife, influenced by the couple's fake letterheads and documents. Upon realizing the fraud, Bari reported the incident, leading to the registration of a case at Shanipeth police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

