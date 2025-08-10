Left Menu

Chad Opposition Leader Faces Heavy Sentence Amidst Political Tensions

Chad's former Prime Minister and opposition leader, Succes Masra, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly spreading racist and xenophobic messages that incited violence. Masra, a vocal critic of President Mahamat Idriss Deby, was fined $1.8 million. His legal team plans to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 01:18 IST
Chad Opposition Leader Faces Heavy Sentence Amidst Political Tensions
Succes Masra

Chad's political landscape faces further turbulence as Succes Masra, the former Prime Minister and a leading opposition figure, is handed a 20-year prison sentence. The conviction stems from charges of disseminating messages deemed racist and xenophobic, allegedly inciting violence in the southern town of Mandakao.

Masra, known for his staunch opposition to President Mahamat Idriss Deby, briefly served in Deby's interim government before contesting in the May 2024 elections. His legal troubles began in May, following a deadly clash that claimed dozens of lives, leading to a rigorous investigation by Chad's prosecutor.

Apart from his prison term, Masra faces a hefty fine of 1 billion CFA francs ($1.8 million). Despite the severe sentence, Masra's legal representatives, including Kadjilembaye Francis, have expressed their intent to appeal, highlighting ongoing tension and division within Chadian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025