Chad Opposition Leader Faces Heavy Sentence Amidst Political Tensions

Chad's political landscape faces further turbulence as Succes Masra, the former Prime Minister and a leading opposition figure, is handed a 20-year prison sentence. The conviction stems from charges of disseminating messages deemed racist and xenophobic, allegedly inciting violence in the southern town of Mandakao.

Masra, known for his staunch opposition to President Mahamat Idriss Deby, briefly served in Deby's interim government before contesting in the May 2024 elections. His legal troubles began in May, following a deadly clash that claimed dozens of lives, leading to a rigorous investigation by Chad's prosecutor.

Apart from his prison term, Masra faces a hefty fine of 1 billion CFA francs ($1.8 million). Despite the severe sentence, Masra's legal representatives, including Kadjilembaye Francis, have expressed their intent to appeal, highlighting ongoing tension and division within Chadian politics.

