Bolsonaro Undergoes Hospital Tests Amid Prison Sentence

Former President Jair Bolsonaro, serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, temporarily left prison for medical tests after a fall. He underwent three brain tests, and despite mild head trauma, returned to prison. Bolsonaro was convicted in September for attempting to overthrow Brazil's democratic system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 08-01-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 02:21 IST
In a recent turn of events, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, temporarily left his prison cell in Brazil's capital for medical tests at a local hospital. The 70-year-old had suffered a fall in his cell, prompting the need for medical attention.

Escorted by police, Bolsonaro made his way to the DF Star hospital in Brasilia, where he underwent thorough examinations. His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, confirmed on social media that the tests, including a tomography and brain scans, were carried out as they awaited the results. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized the hospital transfer and emphasized discretion.

This marks Bolsonaro's return to the hospital following his previous discharge post-hernia surgery. The former leader was convicted in September on charges related to his alleged coup plans, including conspiracy to assassinate high-profile figures. Despite his convictions, Bolsonaro maintains his innocence in these proceedings.

