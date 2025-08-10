Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Two Japanese boxers, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, died from brain injuries following fights in Tokyo. The injuries led to subdural haematomas. The World Boxing Organization and the World Boxing Council extended condolences to the boxers' families, highlighting the risks involved in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 06:53 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, two Japanese boxers have lost their lives following injuries sustained in separate fights at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on August 2. Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, both 28 years old, succumbed to brain injuries days after their respective matches.

According to Japanese media and boxing associations, the athletes suffered subdural haematomas—a condition that involves bleeding inside the skull. Kotari fought Yamato Hata to a draw over 12 rounds, whereas Urakawa was defeated by Yoji Saito in a knockout.

The boxing community expressed its collective sorrow over the losses. The World Boxing Organization extended its deepest condolences, emphasizing the challenging time for the families and friends involved. The World Boxing Council, led by President Mauricio Sulaiman, echoed these sentiments, mourning the irreplaceable losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025