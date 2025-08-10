Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

In a tragic turn of events, two Japanese boxers have lost their lives following injuries sustained in separate fights at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on August 2. Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, both 28 years old, succumbed to brain injuries days after their respective matches.

According to Japanese media and boxing associations, the athletes suffered subdural haematomas—a condition that involves bleeding inside the skull. Kotari fought Yamato Hata to a draw over 12 rounds, whereas Urakawa was defeated by Yoji Saito in a knockout.

The boxing community expressed its collective sorrow over the losses. The World Boxing Organization extended its deepest condolences, emphasizing the challenging time for the families and friends involved. The World Boxing Council, led by President Mauricio Sulaiman, echoed these sentiments, mourning the irreplaceable losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)