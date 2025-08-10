Bihar's Electoral Roll Controversy: EC's Assurance to Supreme Court

The Election Commission (EC) has given assurances to the Supreme Court that no voter will face deletion from the draft electoral roll in Bihar without proper notice and an opportunity to be heard. This statement comes amid controversy over the removal of over 65 lakh names from the draft rolls, which the EC claims were primarily due to deaths or migration.

In an additional affidavit submitted recently, the EC outlined its commitment to natural justice by ensuring all deletions will only occur following a prior notice, a chance to present their case, and a reasoned order. This move aims to enforce transparency and fairness in the revision process of the electoral rolls.

The situation arose as a bench led by Justice Surya Kant evaluates challenges against the EC's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, amid accusations of the electoral body misleading the court through false narratives. The controversy has put a spotlight on the procedural integrity and oversight mechanisms involved in the electoral roll update.

(With inputs from agencies.)