Tragedy Strikes: SUV Hits Pedestrians in Chanakyapuri

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, a pedestrian lost his life while another sustained injuries when an SUV veered onto a pavement near the Gyarah Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri.

The victims were promptly taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was pronounced dead upon arrival and the other continues to receive medical care.

Law enforcement apprehended the driver of the white Mahindra Thar, a vehicle with a registration from Uttar Pradesh. Investigators, including New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla, are examining the scene and considering the possibility of alcohol involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)