Tragedy Strikes: SUV Hits Pedestrians in Chanakyapuri

In Chanakyapuri, a fatal accident occurred when an SUV swerved onto a pavement, striking two pedestrians. One of the victims died, and the other is in treatment. The SUV with a UP registration has been seized and its driver apprehended. Police are investigating possible alcohol influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:49 IST
In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, a pedestrian lost his life while another sustained injuries when an SUV veered onto a pavement near the Gyarah Murti landmark in Chanakyapuri.

The victims were promptly taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was pronounced dead upon arrival and the other continues to receive medical care.

Law enforcement apprehended the driver of the white Mahindra Thar, a vehicle with a registration from Uttar Pradesh. Investigators, including New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla, are examining the scene and considering the possibility of alcohol involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

