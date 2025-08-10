Left Menu

Championing Integrity: Insights from Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Law and Mental Health

Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud stresses the importance of integrity, ethics, and mental health in the legal profession. Speaking to law students, he emphasizes lifelong learning, honesty, and addressing mental health issues systematically. He advocates for reorienting lawyers' roles as facilitators of justice and encourages more women to join the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:50 IST
D Y Chandrachud
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, urged aspiring lawyers to prioritize integrity and ethics, even in the face of insults from opponents, during his address to students at the Vishnupant Advant lecture series.

Emphasizing the mental health challenges in the legal profession, Chandrachud called for systematic approaches to address these issues among lawyers to prevent addiction and depression.

He advocated for lifelong learning and independent thinking, encouraging reorientation toward seeing lawyers as facilitators of justice and welcoming more women into the profession.

