Championing Integrity: Insights from Former Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Law and Mental Health

Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, urged aspiring lawyers to prioritize integrity and ethics, even in the face of insults from opponents, during his address to students at the Vishnupant Advant lecture series.

Emphasizing the mental health challenges in the legal profession, Chandrachud called for systematic approaches to address these issues among lawyers to prevent addiction and depression.

He advocated for lifelong learning and independent thinking, encouraging reorientation toward seeing lawyers as facilitators of justice and welcoming more women into the profession.

