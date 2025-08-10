Justice at Doorsteps: New Gauhati High Court Bench Inaugurated
Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasizes the service-oriented nature of India's judiciary, while inaugurating the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench. He highlights the importance of cultural preservation in Arunachal Pradesh, lauding efforts to uphold tradition amidst progress. The new complex promises justice accessibility and efficiency across northeastern regions.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has reiterated the judiciary's commitment to serving the public, underlining that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are meant to deliver justice swiftly and affordably. Gavai made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench.
He praised the cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging the state's diverse tribes and governmental efforts to preserve this rich heritage. Gavai emphasized that India's progress should not compromise cultural traditions, aligning with constitutional duties of preservation.
Reflecting on his northeastern visits, Gavai reaffirmed India's unity, quoting B R Ambedkar on constitutional allegiance. He highlighted the role of schedules V and VI in protecting tribal cultures, and echoed the sentiments of Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on the new building symbolizing justice without barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice
- High Court
- India
- Culture
- Traditions
- Arunachal Pradesh
- B R Gavai
- Constitution
- Tribal
- Equality
ALSO READ
Will do consultation and arbitration after retirement, will not accept any government post: CJI B R Gavai in Maharashtra's Amravati.
Governor Calls for Unity to Address Security Challenges in Arunachal Pradesh
Homestays: Empowering Women and Revitalizing Culture in Arunachal Pradesh
School Blaze Raises Alarms in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh Focuses on Security and Development in TCL Region