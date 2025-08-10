Left Menu

Justice at Doorsteps: New Gauhati High Court Bench Inaugurated

Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasizes the service-oriented nature of India's judiciary, while inaugurating the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench. He highlights the importance of cultural preservation in Arunachal Pradesh, lauding efforts to uphold tradition amidst progress. The new complex promises justice accessibility and efficiency across northeastern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 14:44 IST
Justice at Doorsteps: New Gauhati High Court Bench Inaugurated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has reiterated the judiciary's commitment to serving the public, underlining that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are meant to deliver justice swiftly and affordably. Gavai made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench.

He praised the cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging the state's diverse tribes and governmental efforts to preserve this rich heritage. Gavai emphasized that India's progress should not compromise cultural traditions, aligning with constitutional duties of preservation.

Reflecting on his northeastern visits, Gavai reaffirmed India's unity, quoting B R Ambedkar on constitutional allegiance. He highlighted the role of schedules V and VI in protecting tribal cultures, and echoed the sentiments of Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on the new building symbolizing justice without barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025