Justice at Doorsteps: New Gauhati High Court Bench Inaugurated

The Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, has reiterated the judiciary's commitment to serving the public, underlining that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are meant to deliver justice swiftly and affordably. Gavai made these remarks during the inauguration of the newly constructed Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench.

He praised the cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging the state's diverse tribes and governmental efforts to preserve this rich heritage. Gavai emphasized that India's progress should not compromise cultural traditions, aligning with constitutional duties of preservation.

Reflecting on his northeastern visits, Gavai reaffirmed India's unity, quoting B R Ambedkar on constitutional allegiance. He highlighted the role of schedules V and VI in protecting tribal cultures, and echoed the sentiments of Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on the new building symbolizing justice without barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)