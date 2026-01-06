Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh CM Champions Transformative Rural Reforms with VB-G RAM G Act

Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the VB-G RAM G Act to enhance rural development, replacing the MGNREGA. This new scheme extends guaranteed employment days and emphasizes durable infrastructure, improving rural livelihoods and accountability by addressing previous loopholes.

On Tuesday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the transformative impact of the VB-G RAM G Act, which aims to bolster rural livelihoods and enhance accountability. This legislation replaces the previous MGNREGA program established by the UPA government in 2005.

The new act, known as Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, extends employment guarantees from 100 to 125 days while prioritizing durable rural infrastructure. Khandu highlighted its focus on water security, rural and livelihood infrastructure, and climate resilience.

The funding model will vary regionally, with a 90:10 ratio in northeastern states and a 60:40 split elsewhere. The Chief Minister criticized the opposition's stance, asserting that their past schemes were plagued with verification issues, resulting in misuse of funds and accountability failures.

