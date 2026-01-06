Arunachal Pradesh Targets Illegal Religious Structures Amid Immigration Concerns

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced measures to dismantle illegal religious structures in Itanagar, a move prompted by youth-led agitations against alleged unauthorized constructions by illegal immigrants.

This action is part of a broader strategy to bolster the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, safeguarding local communities and lands by regulating non-resident entry.

Khandu revealed plans to digitize the ILP system for more effective management and emphasized the importance of legal methods to enforce border controls, amid demands for stricter checks and verifications by local organizations.