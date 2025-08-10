Championing Ethics and Mental Health in the Legal Profession

In a compelling address, former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, imparted invaluable advice to aspiring lawyers, urging them to prioritize ethics and disregard opponent insults to bolster their careers. The esteemed judge shared these insights while addressing law students during the Vishnupant Advant lecture series, focusing on the evolving legal profession's landscape, challenges, and prospects.

Emphasizing the mental health concerns plaguing lawyers, Justice Chandrachud advocated for systematic interventions, advising legal institutions to provide robust mental health support. He highlighted the profession's inherent stress and its potential to exacerbate mental health issues, urging for more preventive measures, including in-built support systems within organizations and courts.

The former CJI also called for lawyers to reorient as facilitators of justice, honing their professional skills through lifelong learning and independent critical thinking. He underscored the importance of upholding integrity, proper courtroom conduct, and forging a collaborative work environment. Justice Chandrachud also stressed the need for more women in law, urging inclusivity in this demanding field.

