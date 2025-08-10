Left Menu

Championing Ethics and Mental Health in the Legal Profession

Former CJI D Y Chandrachud advises aspiring lawyers to focus on ethics and ignore insults. He emphasizes mental health awareness, lifelong learning, and integrity in law. Speaking at a lecture, he encourages lawyers to stay updated, embrace humility, and avoid quarrelsomeness, highlighting the profession's stress-related challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:48 IST
Championing Ethics and Mental Health in the Legal Profession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, imparted invaluable advice to aspiring lawyers, urging them to prioritize ethics and disregard opponent insults to bolster their careers. The esteemed judge shared these insights while addressing law students during the Vishnupant Advant lecture series, focusing on the evolving legal profession's landscape, challenges, and prospects.

Emphasizing the mental health concerns plaguing lawyers, Justice Chandrachud advocated for systematic interventions, advising legal institutions to provide robust mental health support. He highlighted the profession's inherent stress and its potential to exacerbate mental health issues, urging for more preventive measures, including in-built support systems within organizations and courts.

The former CJI also called for lawyers to reorient as facilitators of justice, honing their professional skills through lifelong learning and independent critical thinking. He underscored the importance of upholding integrity, proper courtroom conduct, and forging a collaborative work environment. Justice Chandrachud also stressed the need for more women in law, urging inclusivity in this demanding field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025