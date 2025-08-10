Left Menu

Major Smuggling Ring Busted: Naga Dastagiri Reddy Arrested

Notorious red sanders smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy and five others were apprehended in YSR Kadapa district, leading to the seizure of 52 logs. This arrest followed a joint operation by law enforcement agencies. The smuggling network also involves Reddy's family members, with extensive charges against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:49 IST
Major Smuggling Ring Busted: Naga Dastagiri Reddy Arrested
smuggler
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against organized crime, notorious red sanders smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy and five accomplices were arrested in YSR Kadapa district. Police seized 52 logs weighing over 1,000 kg during the operation and also confiscated vehicles used in the illegal trade.

The joint operation between the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force and Chapadu village police on August 9 resulted in capturing the suspects, including key associates of Reddy. The investigation revealed that Reddy, a most-wanted criminal, faced numerous charges of red sanders smuggling and theft, primarily operating in the Palakonda and Lankamala forests.

Authorities warned that heavy penalties await those involved in red sanders smuggling, with repeat offenders possibly facing the Preventive Detention Act. The network also extends to family members of Reddy, with ongoing investigations to dismantle the smuggling operations completely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025