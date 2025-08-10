Major Smuggling Ring Busted: Naga Dastagiri Reddy Arrested

In a significant breakthrough against organized crime, notorious red sanders smuggler Naga Dastagiri Reddy and five accomplices were arrested in YSR Kadapa district. Police seized 52 logs weighing over 1,000 kg during the operation and also confiscated vehicles used in the illegal trade.

The joint operation between the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force and Chapadu village police on August 9 resulted in capturing the suspects, including key associates of Reddy. The investigation revealed that Reddy, a most-wanted criminal, faced numerous charges of red sanders smuggling and theft, primarily operating in the Palakonda and Lankamala forests.

Authorities warned that heavy penalties await those involved in red sanders smuggling, with repeat offenders possibly facing the Preventive Detention Act. The network also extends to family members of Reddy, with ongoing investigations to dismantle the smuggling operations completely.

(With inputs from agencies.)