Madrassa Demolition Sparks Controversy in Assam

In Assam's Tinsukia district, a madrassa was demolished by locals due to a lack of government approval. The local mosque committee, influenced by resident pressure, led the demolition, which also included removing a boundary wall. Noor Islam, associated with the madrassa, was allegedly involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tinsukia | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:47 IST
A local madrassa in Assam's Tinsukia district faced demolition on Sunday as locals alleged it lacked government approval. This controversial move was orchestrated by the local mosque committee under significant community pressure, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred in Lohari Kachari village, with the mosque committee bringing in heavy machinery to dismantle both the madrassa and an adjoining mosque boundary wall, believed to encroach on a drainage line.

Residents claimed that the madrassa, operational for nearly a year without authorization, was managed by Noor Islam, who was reportedly present during the demolition. Local sentiments were heightened by a wider search for individuals with dubious citizenship status in the area, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

