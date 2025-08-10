Left Menu

CPI(ML) Liberation's Independence Day Agitation Against Bihar Electoral Roll Discrepancies

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya announced a protest on Independence Day against electoral discrepancies in Bihar. The party accuses the Election Commission of hindering democracy and will hold a 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy' agitation. The INDIA bloc plans a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from August 17 to 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced plans for a nationwide protest on Independence Day, addressing alleged irregularities in Bihar's electoral roll revision.

In a press briefing, Bhattacharya criticized the Election Commission of India, describing it as an impediment to democratic processes. He stated that the Commission now deserves the moniker 'Kendriya Chunauti Aayog.'

The protests, dubbed 'Save Constitution and Save Democracy,' are set for August 15, urging Bihar citizens to oppose the special intensive revision. The INDIA bloc will also undertake a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from August 17 to 31 to amplify their stand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

