Fake IAS Officer Scam Unfolds in Gurugram

A 31-year-old man named Jai Prakash Pathak was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly masquerading as an IAS officer to deceive people with false promises of jobs and transfers, police reported on Sunday.

Following a tip-off about a man posing as an officer, police raided a house in Sector 22A, where Pathak attempted to flee but was apprehended. He hails from Raghuipur village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district and was living in a rented accommodation in Gurugram.

Authorities recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, multiple fake IDs, including a fake Home Ministry ID, and various documents and gadgets. An FIR has been lodged at the Palam Vihar police station. Pathak confessed to dropping out after 12th grade and admitted to impersonating an IAS officer to extort money, motivated by personal and family desires.