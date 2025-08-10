Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates as Aid Convoys Attacked in Gaza

Amid escalating violence in Gaza, 31 Palestinians have died while seeking aid, including 15 near the Morag corridor. Witnesses blame Israeli forces for attacks on aid-seeking civilians. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation worsens as children die from malnutrition. Relatives urge Israeli strikes in protest of ongoing military offensives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 31 Palestinians have been killed while trying to access humanitarian aid in Gaza, according to hospital officials and witnesses.

The victims include 15 people near the Morag corridor, and accusations have been leveled at Israeli forces for firing on civilians.

The situation underscores the dire humanitarian crisis facing the territory, with rising malnutrition-related deaths adding to the war's toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

