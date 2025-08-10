Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Thrissur Claims Two Lives

A deadly accident occurred in Thrissur when an ambulance traveling from Ernakulam to Kannur collided with a car. Two passengers, including a patient and a woman, died. The car driver is critically injured, and several others sustained minor injuries. Rash driving is cited as the cause.

In a tragic incident in Thrissur district on Sunday, two people lost their lives in a collision between an ambulance and a private car. The accident occurred while the ambulance was transporting an octogenarian patient from Ernakulam to Kannur.

The patient and a 55-year-old woman in the car were killed, while the car driver sustained serious injuries and is currently on ventilator support. Minor injuries were reported for the ambulance driver, the patient's son, son-in-law, and a nurse on board.

According to a Kunnamkulam police officer, the accident happened when the car attempted to overtake an autorickshaw and crashed into the oncoming ambulance. High-speed rash driving by the car may have contributed to the crash, leading to the registration of a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving.

