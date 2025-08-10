Left Menu

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Strikes Leave Twelve Injured

Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia have left at least 12 people injured, with targeted attacks on residential areas, a bus station, and a clinic. Ukrainian emergency workers rescued one individual from the wreckage, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian areas, as reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:42 IST
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Strikes Leave Twelve Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of Russian strikes in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region have injured at least 12 individuals, according to Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The targeted attacks, involving guided aerial bombs, hit residential zones, a bus station, and a local clinic, escalating the civilian toll of the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian emergency services successfully rescued one person from the debris of destroyed infrastructure, as confirmed by a post on X from the ministry, underscoring the heightened humanitarian needs in the war-torn area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025