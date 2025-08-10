Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Strikes Leave Twelve Injured
Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia have left at least 12 people injured, with targeted attacks on residential areas, a bus station, and a clinic. Ukrainian emergency workers rescued one individual from the wreckage, highlighting the ongoing conflict's impact on civilian areas, as reported by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
A series of Russian strikes in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region have injured at least 12 individuals, according to Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry.
The targeted attacks, involving guided aerial bombs, hit residential zones, a bus station, and a local clinic, escalating the civilian toll of the ongoing conflict.
Ukrainian emergency services successfully rescued one person from the debris of destroyed infrastructure, as confirmed by a post on X from the ministry, underscoring the heightened humanitarian needs in the war-torn area.
