Teen Arrested for Kidnapping, Rape, and Forced Conversion

A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a Hindu minor, and coercing her into a religious conversion, according to law enforcement officials.

The girl's mother had filed a complaint on August 4, claiming Samsuddin Ansari from the Kasya area in Kushinagar district had abducted her daughter. Police swiftly registered a case and launched a manhunt under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra.

The victim was successfully rescued, and the suspect apprehended, facing multiple charges under various laws including the POCSO Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Officials reported that the accused had lured the girl to Mumbai, where he converted her religion and falsified her identity.

