Tragic Tale of Forbidden Love and Family Ties: The Murder of Kumari Sahodar
In the Garautha area, a man allegedly killed his 18-year-old sister after being vexed by her affair. Kumari Sahodar's body was discovered near Dada Maharaj platform. Her brother, Arvind, is suspected, alongside Prakash Prajapati. Linked to a related murder, both were detained.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, the 18-year-old sister of a man was allegedly murdered following a family disagreement over an affair. The crime unfolded in the Garautha area after Raksha Bandhan celebrations, leaving the community in disbelief.
The body of the young woman, identified as Kumari Sahodar alias Putti, was discovered in a deserted location with a shaved head. Police immediately identified her brother, Arvind, and his accomplice, Prakash Prajapati, as the primary suspects connected to the crime.
This tragic incident is further complicated by the murder of Putti's lover, Vishal, whose body was discovered earlier this month. Both murders are under active investigation, with family tensions and rumored motives under scrutiny by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Ties Turn Tragic: A Fatal Affair
Key Updates from US Domestic Affairs on October 9, 2023
Parenting Redefined: Godrej L'Affaire's #BeAPetParent Campaign Enlightens
It is unfortunate that those who ruled country for so long do not trust India's Defence, External Affairs and Home ministers: PM Modi in LS.
There is peace in Manipur, law and order situation is under control: MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha.