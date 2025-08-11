Tragic Tale of Forbidden Love and Family Ties: The Murder of Kumari Sahodar

In a shocking turn of events, the 18-year-old sister of a man was allegedly murdered following a family disagreement over an affair. The crime unfolded in the Garautha area after Raksha Bandhan celebrations, leaving the community in disbelief.

The body of the young woman, identified as Kumari Sahodar alias Putti, was discovered in a deserted location with a shaved head. Police immediately identified her brother, Arvind, and his accomplice, Prakash Prajapati, as the primary suspects connected to the crime.

This tragic incident is further complicated by the murder of Putti's lover, Vishal, whose body was discovered earlier this month. Both murders are under active investigation, with family tensions and rumored motives under scrutiny by the police.

