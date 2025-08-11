Left Menu

Mass Arrests at UK Protests: Palestine Action's Influence & Legal Repercussions

Over 500 demonstrators were arrested during the weekend's largest UK protests, supporting Palestine Action despite its recent ban. Pro-Israel counter-protesters also took to the streets of London. Many arrests were under the UK's Terrorism Act, sparking controversy over the government's response to peaceful demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-08-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Metropolitan Police have detained over 500 demonstrators in London protesting in favor of Palestine Action—a group banned recently by the government. The arrests, mostly under the UK's Terrorism Act, mark the largest operation in over a decade as authorities attempt to curb support for the proscribed faction.

Protesters advocating for Palestine Action, as well as pro-Israel counter-demonstrators, converged over the weekend. The average age of those detained was 54, with the majority being senior citizens aged 60 to 69. The Met Police defended their actions, emphasizing their duty to ensure public order during mass gatherings.

Controversy surrounds the arrests, with advocates like Amnesty International criticizing the government's approach to non-violent protests. Critics argue that instead of prosecuting demonstrators, efforts should focus on addressing alleged human rights violations in the Middle East. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper maintains the necessity of the ban, citing security concerns.

