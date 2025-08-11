Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Death of Journalist Anas Al Sharif in Gaza Strike

Anas Al Sharif, an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed in a Gaza strike, with Israeli forces labeling him a Hamas cell leader. Qatari officials report multiple journalist casualties. Press freedom advocates and the UN previously warned about threats to Al Sharif, criticizing past accusations as unsubstantiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 03:41 IST
Controversy Surrounds Death of Journalist Anas Al Sharif in Gaza Strike
Journalist

Anas Al Sharif, a journalist for Al Jazeera, has been killed in a controversial strike in Gaza City, allegedly conducted by Israeli forces who claimed he led a Hamas cell.

Alongside Al Sharif, three other journalists were reported killed by the Qatari broadcaster. In total, seven fatalities were recorded, a Shifa Hospital official confirmed. Israeli military accuses Al Sharif of advancing rocket attacks against civilians and military personnel.

Palestinian journalist groups condemned these acts, and international press freedom organizations had previously flagged threats to Al Sharif's life. Reports challenged Israel's claims as unsubstantiated, with UN expert Irene Khan stressing the need for thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025