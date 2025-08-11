Controversy Surrounds Death of Journalist Anas Al Sharif in Gaza Strike

Anas Al Sharif, a journalist for Al Jazeera, has been killed in a controversial strike in Gaza City, allegedly conducted by Israeli forces who claimed he led a Hamas cell.

Alongside Al Sharif, three other journalists were reported killed by the Qatari broadcaster. In total, seven fatalities were recorded, a Shifa Hospital official confirmed. Israeli military accuses Al Sharif of advancing rocket attacks against civilians and military personnel.

Palestinian journalist groups condemned these acts, and international press freedom organizations had previously flagged threats to Al Sharif's life. Reports challenged Israel's claims as unsubstantiated, with UN expert Irene Khan stressing the need for thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)