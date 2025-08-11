Tragic Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims Lives of Two Officers

In a tragic turn of events, two police officers succumbed to injuries following a vehicular accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The accident involved three sub-inspectors traveling back from Amarnath Yatra duty. It transpired at Tengan in the Lasjan area of the city.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers Sachin Verma and Shubham were declared dead, while their colleague Mastan Singh sustained injuries and is under medical care.