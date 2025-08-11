Tragic Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims Lives of Two Officers
A tragic accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway resulted in the deaths of two police officers and injuries to another. The officials were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty when the mishap occurred at Tengan in Lasjan. Officers Sachin Verma and Shubham were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
In a tragic turn of events, two police officers succumbed to injuries following a vehicular accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.
The accident involved three sub-inspectors traveling back from Amarnath Yatra duty. It transpired at Tengan in the Lasjan area of the city.
Upon arrival at the hospital, officers Sachin Verma and Shubham were declared dead, while their colleague Mastan Singh sustained injuries and is under medical care.
