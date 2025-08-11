Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims Lives of Two Officers

A tragic accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway resulted in the deaths of two police officers and injuries to another. The officials were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty when the mishap occurred at Tengan in Lasjan. Officers Sachin Verma and Shubham were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:19 IST
Tragic Accident on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims Lives of Two Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two police officers succumbed to injuries following a vehicular accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The accident involved three sub-inspectors traveling back from Amarnath Yatra duty. It transpired at Tengan in the Lasjan area of the city.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers Sachin Verma and Shubham were declared dead, while their colleague Mastan Singh sustained injuries and is under medical care.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025