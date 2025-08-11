High Tensions: Drone Attacks Near Moscow
Russian air defense systems intercepted seven Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's Telegram announcement, three people died in Ukrainian drone strikes on the Tula, Nizhny Novgorod regions, and Moscow. This reflects growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:57 IST
Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted seven Ukrainian drones that targeted Moscow throughout the night into Monday. This announcement came via Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's Telegram channel.
According to Russia's regional officials and the defense ministry, three fatalities occurred as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in Moscow itself.
The incident highlights escalating tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with drone warfare becoming an increasingly prominent threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
