High Tensions: Drone Attacks Near Moscow

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted seven Ukrainian drones that targeted Moscow throughout the night into Monday. This announcement came via Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's Telegram channel.

According to Russia's regional officials and the defense ministry, three fatalities occurred as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in Moscow itself.

The incident highlights escalating tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with drone warfare becoming an increasingly prominent threat.

