Left Menu

High Tensions: Drone Attacks Near Moscow

Russian air defense systems intercepted seven Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow overnight. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's Telegram announcement, three people died in Ukrainian drone strikes on the Tula, Nizhny Novgorod regions, and Moscow. This reflects growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:57 IST
High Tensions: Drone Attacks Near Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted seven Ukrainian drones that targeted Moscow throughout the night into Monday. This announcement came via Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's Telegram channel.

According to Russia's regional officials and the defense ministry, three fatalities occurred as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in Moscow itself.

The incident highlights escalating tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with drone warfare becoming an increasingly prominent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025