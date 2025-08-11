Dramatic Bomb Explosion Injures Suspected Criminal in Odisha

In a dramatic turn of events, a man identified as Divyajyoti Satapathy was injured when a crude bomb exploded in his possession in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The 35-year-old, hailing from Tirtol, was reportedly involved in multiple criminal activities and was traveling on a motorcycle carrying the explosive device when the incident occurred.

The explosion, which happened near Karkei Haat under the jurisdiction of Balikuda police station, left Satapathy with burn injuries on his right hand. His associate, however, managed to flee the scene. Concerned by the loud blast, locals alerted the local authorities, prompting a police response that led to Satapathy's rescue and his admission to a community healthcare center.

The unexploded device was safely defused by a bomb disposal squad. Inspector Sushant Kumar Sahu of the Balikuda police station confirmed Satapathy's criminal background and assured that a manhunt is underway to apprehend the escaped associate.

