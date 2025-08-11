In a provocative turn of events, India has issued a staunch response to threatening remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir from US soil, accusing Pakistan of making nuclear threats part of its 'stock-in-trade'.

India's Ministry of External Affairs condemned the comments, which suggest Pakistan's military is closely allied with terrorist factions, raising concerns over the nation's nuclear command integrity. India committed to countering any form of nuclear intimidation.

Munir's declaration of Pakistan's readiness to retaliate against existential threats by potentially targeting Indian infrastructure or nuclear engagement also came under scrutiny. His statements, following support from the US, underscore tensions that hinder democracy in Pakistan, sources revealed.

