Major Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Palghar

Police in Maharashtra have uncovered a human trafficking operation, arresting nine and saving five trafficked females. Among the victims was a juvenile Bangladeshi girl, coerced into prostitution. Main suspect, Mohammad Khalid Abdul Bapari, and other facilitators were detained. Legal action has been initiated under multiple laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:33 IST
In a significant crackdown, law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district have dismantled a large human trafficking operation, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals, police confirmed on Monday.

The operation led to the rescue of five females, including a 14-year-old, who were reportedly trafficked to various locations throughout India. The anti-human trafficking cell, acting on crucial intelligence, raided a residence in Naigaon on July 26, unearthing the prostitution ring.

The main perpetrator, Mohammad Khalid Abdul Bapari, along with accomplices, faces serious charges under numerous national laws. Investigations continue as authorities pursue other suspects linked to the widespread criminal network.

