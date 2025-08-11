Major Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Palghar

In a significant crackdown, law enforcement officials in Maharashtra's Palghar district have dismantled a large human trafficking operation, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals, police confirmed on Monday.

The operation led to the rescue of five females, including a 14-year-old, who were reportedly trafficked to various locations throughout India. The anti-human trafficking cell, acting on crucial intelligence, raided a residence in Naigaon on July 26, unearthing the prostitution ring.

The main perpetrator, Mohammad Khalid Abdul Bapari, along with accomplices, faces serious charges under numerous national laws. Investigations continue as authorities pursue other suspects linked to the widespread criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)