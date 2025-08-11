Left Menu

Shocking Incident at Government Hostel: Alleged Attack on Dalit Minors by Peers

A group of six boys reportedly attempted to give an electric shock to two minor Dalit boys at a Palnadu district hostel. The attack, which stems from a relationship dispute, surfaced following a viral video. Police have detained one minor, while other suspects await court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palnadu | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:49 IST
Shocking Incident at Government Hostel: Alleged Attack on Dalit Minors by Peers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at a government BC welfare hostel in Palnadu district, a group of six boys attempted to give an electric shock to two minor Dalit boys, police disclosed on Monday. The altercation, which reportedly took place on August 7, was linked to efforts to separate one victim from a girl he was in a mutual relationship with.

This alarming case came to widespread attention on August 9, when a video of related violence at the hostel went viral on social media. Palnadu district Deputy Superintendent of Police, P Jagadeesh, confirmed the attack, labeling it as a premeditated act following repeated warnings to the victim.

The accused acknowledge their attempt to administer an electric shock, though this was not captured in the viral footage. As per police reports, one minor suspect is detained until August 22, while the others await court decisions. Legal action has been initiated under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other related legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025