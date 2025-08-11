Shocking Incident at Government Hostel: Alleged Attack on Dalit Minors by Peers

In a disturbing incident at a government BC welfare hostel in Palnadu district, a group of six boys attempted to give an electric shock to two minor Dalit boys, police disclosed on Monday. The altercation, which reportedly took place on August 7, was linked to efforts to separate one victim from a girl he was in a mutual relationship with.

This alarming case came to widespread attention on August 9, when a video of related violence at the hostel went viral on social media. Palnadu district Deputy Superintendent of Police, P Jagadeesh, confirmed the attack, labeling it as a premeditated act following repeated warnings to the victim.

The accused acknowledge their attempt to administer an electric shock, though this was not captured in the viral footage. As per police reports, one minor suspect is detained until August 22, while the others await court decisions. Legal action has been initiated under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other related legal provisions.

