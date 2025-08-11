Left Menu

Dentist Arrested in Gruesome Lakshmi Devi Murder Case

Police in Tumakuru solved the shocking murder case of Lakshmi Devi, identifying her dentist son-in-law, Dr. Ramachandrappa, as the culprit along with his two accomplices. They confessed to killing Lakshmi Devi, dismembering her body, and attempting to cover the crime. The incident sheds light on the tragic consequences of personal vendettas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tumakuru police have made a breakthrough in the disturbing murder case of Lakshmi Devi in Koratagere, apprehending her dentist son-in-law, Dr. Ramachandrappa, along with two accomplices. The police recovered the victim's severed head and dismembered body, packed in multiple plastic bags along a roadside.

Initially triggered by suspicious discoveries on August 7, police identified seven bags containing the victim's body parts. Further investigation the following day uncovered additional remnants, ultimately aiding in confirming the identity of Lakshmi Devi, 42, as the victim.

A dedicated team, formed by Superintendent of Police Ashok K V, successfully traced and arrested the suspects. During the inquiry, the accused admitted killing Lakshmi Devi and disposing of her body in a bid to destroy evidence, driven by suspicions regarding the victim's character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

