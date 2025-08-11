Left Menu

Dentist's Gruesome Act: The Lakshmi Devi Murder Case

In a shocking murder case in Koratagere, Tumakuru, Dr. Ramachandrappa, a dentist, along with two accomplices, was arrested for the brutal murder of Lakshmi Devi. The victim's dismembered body parts were discovered along the road, leading to an extensive investigation and subsequent confession from the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:08 IST
Dentist's Gruesome Act: The Lakshmi Devi Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

Tumakuru's police force has successfully cracked the grisly murder case of Lakshmi Devi, following a grim discovery in Koratagere. The victim's son-in-law, a dentist named Dr. Ramachandrappa, was arrested alongside two associates after police uncovered Lakshmi's severed head and decomposed body parts stuffed in multiple plastic bags along a roadside.

The horrific case came to light on August 7 when passersby alerted officials to several bags containing human remains, prompting an extensive investigation. By August 8, police had found additional bags and identified the victim as Lakshmi Devi, leading to the arrest of Ramachandrappa, Satish K N, and Kiran K S after they confessed to the crime.

The motive for the murder was reportedly personal as Dr. Ramachandrappa allegedly harbored suspicions about Lakshmi Devi's character. The arrests followed a detailed investigation led by the Superintendent of Police, Ashok K V, who announced the breakthrough in a press statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025