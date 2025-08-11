Dentist's Gruesome Act: The Lakshmi Devi Murder Case

Tumakuru's police force has successfully cracked the grisly murder case of Lakshmi Devi, following a grim discovery in Koratagere. The victim's son-in-law, a dentist named Dr. Ramachandrappa, was arrested alongside two associates after police uncovered Lakshmi's severed head and decomposed body parts stuffed in multiple plastic bags along a roadside.

The horrific case came to light on August 7 when passersby alerted officials to several bags containing human remains, prompting an extensive investigation. By August 8, police had found additional bags and identified the victim as Lakshmi Devi, leading to the arrest of Ramachandrappa, Satish K N, and Kiran K S after they confessed to the crime.

The motive for the murder was reportedly personal as Dr. Ramachandrappa allegedly harbored suspicions about Lakshmi Devi's character. The arrests followed a detailed investigation led by the Superintendent of Police, Ashok K V, who announced the breakthrough in a press statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)