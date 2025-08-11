Left Menu

Ensuring Data Integrity in India's Jal Jeevan Mission: A Call for Rigorous Verification

A parliamentary committee has raised concerns over data authenticity in the Jal Jeevan Mission's Integrated Management Information System, urging the Centre to verify state-uploaded figures. The committee highlighted the slow pace of tap water coverage and inadequate infrastructure restoration, recommending policy adoption and an awareness drive to address issues.

A parliamentary standing committee has raised alarms regarding the reliability of data inputted into the Jal Jeevan Mission's Integrated Management Information System (IMIS). The committee strongly advises the Centre to implement verification checks for the figures uploaded by states to ensure data integrity.

The report pointed out that, without accurate information, evaluating rural water supply realities and addressing gaps becomes challenging. The Standing Committee on Water Resources underscored the necessity of authentic data for assessing the situation on the ground and recommended sincere efforts by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation to uphold data authenticity.

Concerns also center around the slow Har Ghar Jal coverage, with only 11 states and Union Territories achieving full household tap water connections since 2019. The government has extended the goal for total tap water coverage to 2028, highlighting continuing challenges in ensuring water quality across rural areas.

