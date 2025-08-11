CSIR-CRRI’s MSS+ Green Road Technology Powers 202 km PMGSY Projects in UP

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) has introduced an eco-friendly MSS+ technology that is now being deployed by the Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority (UPRRDA) to construct green roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). In the current year, 202 kilometres of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh are slated for construction using this sustainable method.

A Technology for All-Weather, Low-Emission Road Building

MSS+ technology, developed by CSIR-CRRI in collaboration with J.M.V.D. Industries in 2021, eliminates the need to heat aggregates and bitumen during road construction. This innovation allows work to proceed in all weather conditions while significantly reducing carbon emissions. The roads built with this technique have been found to outperform conventional hot mix roads in terms of durability, quality, and environmental impact, according to Dr. Manoranjan Parida, CSIR-CRRI Director and President of the Indian Roads Congress.

The first road using MSS+ technology in Uttar Pradesh was constructed near Lucknow in 2022 and has shown exceptional performance over the last three years. Currently, roads across six districts are being built using this method.

High-Level Review and Field Inspection

On a project review visit, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Director General, CSIR, inspected the Mankapur–Nawabganj Road to Baksra via Ambarpur in Gonda district—built using MSS+ technology.

She was accompanied by:

Dr. Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-CRRI

Mr. Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist, CRRI & inventor of MSS+ technology

Dr. P. Pradeep Kumar, Director, CSIR-CBRI

Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC

Dr. G. Mahesh, Head, CSIR Science Communication and Dissemination Division

Mr. Brijesh Kumar Dubey, Chief Engineer, UPRRDA

Mr. D. D. Pathak, State Technical Officer, UPRRDA

Rural Engineering Department officials, Gonda

Mr. Ravi Shankar Jaiswal, Technology Provider, J.M.V.D. Industries

Recognition for Sustainable Infrastructure

Following the inspection, Dr. Kalaiselvi praised the road’s quality and reaffirmed that MSS+ technology aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This innovation not only delivers high-quality rural roads but also lowers carbon emissions, making it a vital enabler of green infrastructure,” she said, adding that the success in Uttar Pradesh could inspire similar projects nationwide.

Expansion Plans and Future Prospects

Chief Engineer Mr. Brijesh Kumar Dubey revealed that, supported by Government of India incentive funds, 38 PMGSY roads covering the planned 202 km are currently being built with 30 mm thick MSS+ layers. The state also plans to expand the technology’s adoption in future projects to promote sustainable rural infrastructure.

Inventor Mr. Satish Pandey noted that MSS+ is the product of two years of intensive R&D and represents a milestone in road construction technology by combining environmental sustainability with cost-effectiveness and high performance.

If successfully scaled, MSS+ could redefine rural road development in India, offering an eco-friendly, durable, and cost-efficient alternative to traditional methods, particularly in regions seeking to meet climate and infrastructure goals simultaneously.