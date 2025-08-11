India, Sri Lanka Coast Guards Hold 8th High-Level Meet to Boost Maritime Ties

The 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) took place in New Delhi today, further cementing the robust maritime partnership between the two neighbouring nations. The talks focused on advancing cooperation in marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue (SAR), maritime law enforcement, and expanding capacity building and technical assistance programmes.

Strengthening a Strategic Maritime Partnership

The Sri Lankan delegation was led by Rear Admiral Y.R. Serasinghe, Director General, SLCG, while the Indian side was headed by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, ICG. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together on addressing contemporary maritime challenges, safeguarding the shared oceanic environment, and ensuring the safety and security of maritime traffic in the region.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of growing regional maritime activity in the Indian Ocean, where India and Sri Lanka share strong historical and strategic ties. Discussions aimed at enhancing interoperability, building mutual trust, and ensuring a coordinated response to threats and emergencies in their contiguous maritime zones.

Key Areas of Discussion

During the talks, both sides explored:

Marine Pollution Response: Joint exercises, sharing of pollution control equipment, and coordinated response strategies to tackle oil spills and hazardous material incidents.

Maritime Search & Rescue: Enhancing SAR coordination, improving distress communication channels, and conducting regular bilateral rescue drills.

Maritime Law Enforcement: Joint patrolling in designated areas, exchange of intelligence on illicit activities such as smuggling, illegal fishing, and human trafficking.

Capacity Building & Technical Assistance: Training exchanges, officer attachments, and technology sharing to boost operational readiness.

A Framework for Ongoing Cooperation

The meeting was held under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ICG and SLCG in 2018, which formalised structured cooperation in operational and technical domains. This MoU has since facilitated regular high-level engagements, professional exchanges, and joint exercises between the two maritime forces.

Beyond the HLM: Extended Engagements

The SLCG delegation is in India from August 10–14, 2025, participating in a series of professional interactions with ICG units and training establishments. These visits will allow the Sri Lankan officers to witness operational demonstrations, exchange expertise with their Indian counterparts, and explore avenues for new joint initiatives.

Commitment to Regional Stability

Both Coast Guards reaffirmed their mutual resolve to deepen operational coordination, share best practices, and uphold regional maritime stability. They also emphasised the importance of environmental stewardship in the Indian Ocean Region, recognising the ecological significance of their shared waters.

With maritime security emerging as a central pillar of India–Sri Lanka relations, the 8th HLM marks yet another step towards a collaborative, secure, and environmentally responsible maritime future for the two countries.