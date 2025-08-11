Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Lives of Young Labourers

Three labourers from Odisha died after being struck by a pickup truck on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara. The incident happened as they planted saplings alongside the roadway. The driver, suspected of drowsiness, was detained by police, who registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:39 IST
Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Lives of Young Labourers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, three labourers from Odisha lost their lives after being hit by a pickup truck on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara.

The incident, reported around 2.45 pm, occurred as the victims, aged 22 to 30, were engaged in planting saplings beside the road.

Authorities suspect that the driver of the truck was drowsy at the time of the accident, leading to the unfortunate deaths. Police have taken the driver into custody and registered a case to investigate the matter further.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025