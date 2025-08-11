Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Lives of Young Labourers

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, three labourers from Odisha lost their lives after being hit by a pickup truck on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara.

The incident, reported around 2.45 pm, occurred as the victims, aged 22 to 30, were engaged in planting saplings beside the road.

Authorities suspect that the driver of the truck was drowsy at the time of the accident, leading to the unfortunate deaths. Police have taken the driver into custody and registered a case to investigate the matter further.