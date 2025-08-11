Tragic Murder of Woman in Berhampur Sparks Investigation

A shocking murder took place in Berhampur, Odisha, where a 32-year-old woman was killed, and her daughter was critically injured. The tragic incident occurred at Sree Maa Nagar on Monday.

The victim, Gayatri Swain, lived on the ground floor of a building with her daughter, while her husband resided in Bhubaneswar. The police believe an illicit affair might have led to the crime.

Senior officers, including SP Saravana Vivek M, are leading the investigation. The assailants escaped, locking the entrance gate post-crime. No signs of robbery were found, prompting a focus on personal motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)