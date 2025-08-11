Left Menu

Judge Blocks Government's Move to Unseal Epstein-Maxwell Records

A U.S. judge refused the Justice Department's request to unseal grand jury documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell's indictment. The judge ruled the records offered no new insights into Jeffrey Epstein's or Maxwell’s criminal activities. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence, and conspiracy theories about Epstein's death persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:06 IST
Judge Blocks Government's Move to Unseal Epstein-Maxwell Records
Ghislaine Maxwell

On Monday, a New York judge declined the U.S. Justice Department's request to unseal records from the grand jury that indicted Ghislaine Maxwell, partner of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on sex trafficking charges. The judge wrote that the records wouldn't resolve public doubts over Epstein's death or their alleged crimes.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer asserted that the documents presented no significant revelations beyond what was already public from Maxwell's trial. Currently serving a 20-year prison sentence following her 2021 conviction, Maxwell was accused alongside Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

Despite President Trump's earlier calls for transparency, conspiracy theories persist surrounding Epstein's death. However, Judge Engelmayer emphasized that releasing the grand jury records would breach systemic protocols aimed at protecting the confidentiality of such proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025