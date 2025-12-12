Justice Department Sues States Over Voter Data Dispute

The United States Justice Department has initiated legal proceedings against four states—Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada—for failing to provide their voter registration data. This is part of an ongoing effort by the Civil Rights Division to ensure compliance with federal regulations regarding vote integrity.

In addition to these lawsuits, the Department has also sought records from Fulton County, Georgia, related to the 2020 election. Citing statutory duties, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon stated the importance of preserving constituents' votes from dilution. The legal confrontation underscores ongoing tensions regarding federal oversight of state voter management.

Officials like Colorado Secretary Jena Griswold and Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin have pushed back, citing privacy concerns and accusing the administration of inappropriate use of personal data. Legal experts have voiced apprehensions over potential misuse of voter information, especially regarding its transfer to Homeland Security Investigations for broader probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)