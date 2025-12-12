Second Grand Jury Decision: No Re-Indictment for NY Attorney General Letitia James
A grand jury declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, dealing another setback to the Justice Department. The case involves alleged mortgage fraud, but critics claim it is politically motivated, as James is a known opponent of Donald Trump.
In a significant development, a grand jury has declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of mortgage fraud, marking a major setback for the Justice Department. This decision follows a previous dismissal of similar charges due to procedural improprieties.
The allegations center on James' purchase of a house in Norfolk, reportedly acquired under more favorable loan terms by presenting it as a second home rather than an investment property. However, critics, including James, argue that the prosecution is a politically motivated effort by the Trump administration to target its adversaries.
With the grand jury in Norfolk failing to reinstate charges and mounting concerns over the Justice Department's motivations, questions about the integrity of legal processes and political interference remain under scrutiny.
