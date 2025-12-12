Left Menu

Second Grand Jury Decision: No Re-Indictment for NY Attorney General Letitia James

A grand jury declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, dealing another setback to the Justice Department. The case involves alleged mortgage fraud, but critics claim it is politically motivated, as James is a known opponent of Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandria | Updated: 12-12-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 02:48 IST
Second Grand Jury Decision: No Re-Indictment for NY Attorney General Letitia James
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, a grand jury has declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges of mortgage fraud, marking a major setback for the Justice Department. This decision follows a previous dismissal of similar charges due to procedural improprieties.

The allegations center on James' purchase of a house in Norfolk, reportedly acquired under more favorable loan terms by presenting it as a second home rather than an investment property. However, critics, including James, argue that the prosecution is a politically motivated effort by the Trump administration to target its adversaries.

With the grand jury in Norfolk failing to reinstate charges and mounting concerns over the Justice Department's motivations, questions about the integrity of legal processes and political interference remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025