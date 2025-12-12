Left Menu

Letitia James Vindicated Again as Grand Jury Rejects Mortgage Fraud Allegations

A Virginia federal grand jury declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges, marking a second rebuke to the Justice Department's efforts perceived as politically motivated under President Trump. The decision continues to question the integrity of Trump's DOJ appointments.

A federal grand jury in Virginia has once again refrained from indicting New York Attorney General Letitia James on allegations of mortgage fraud. Sources reveal it is the second time the grand jury in Norfolk has rejected the case, previously dismissed by Judge Cameron McGowan Currie.

The prosecution, led by Trump ally Lindsey Halligan, had faced allegations of being unlawfully motivated, a stance reinforced by the grand jury's decision. Abbe Lowell, James's lawyer, called the ruling a testament to the meritless nature of the DOJ's charges.

This setback highlights ongoing skepticism about President Trump's political motivations within the Justice Department as charges against other Trump critics, including James Comey and John Bolton, face similar judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

