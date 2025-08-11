Left Menu

Descent into Darkness: Unveiling a Harrowing Human Trafficking Case in Maharashtra

A 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl was rescued from a sex trafficking ring in Maharashtra, where she alleges abuse by 200 men over three months. The police have arrested 10 people and are investigating claims. The operation involved NGOs and police working to dismantle the trafficking network.

Descent into Darkness: Unveiling a Harrowing Human Trafficking Case in Maharashtra
In a shocking revelation, a 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl, rescued from a sex racket in Maharashtra, has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by over 200 men in just three months. While the police verify this alarming claim, the case sheds light on the grim realities of human trafficking.

The rescue operation took place on July 26 in Naigaon, as the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police, assisted by NGOs, cracked down on the trafficking network. The operation led to the arrest of ten individuals, including two women accused of facilitating the illegal entry of victims into India from Bangladesh.

Authorities focus on unraveling the full extent of the racket, which allegedly spans several Indian states. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend all involved. The disturbing case has prompted renewed calls for stricter measures to safeguard vulnerable minors and bring traffickers to justice.

