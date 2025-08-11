Descent into Darkness: Unveiling a Harrowing Human Trafficking Case in Maharashtra

In a shocking revelation, a 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl, rescued from a sex racket in Maharashtra, has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by over 200 men in just three months. While the police verify this alarming claim, the case sheds light on the grim realities of human trafficking.

The rescue operation took place on July 26 in Naigaon, as the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police, assisted by NGOs, cracked down on the trafficking network. The operation led to the arrest of ten individuals, including two women accused of facilitating the illegal entry of victims into India from Bangladesh.

Authorities focus on unraveling the full extent of the racket, which allegedly spans several Indian states. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend all involved. The disturbing case has prompted renewed calls for stricter measures to safeguard vulnerable minors and bring traffickers to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)