Tragic Temple Trip: Van Accident in Pune Claims Eight Lives
In Pune, a van carrying temple-goers crashed, killing eight women and injuring 29 others. The vehicle fell off a road due to the driver's loss of control. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Fadnavis have expressed condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families.
A disastrous accident occurred in Pune district on Monday, claiming the lives of eight women and injuring 29 individuals after a pick-up van veered off a hilly road near a temple. The passengers were on a religious journey when the vehicle plunged 25 to 30 feet down.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and declared an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the relatives of each deceased victim. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also conveyed his condolences, pledging Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Emergency services promptly arrived, with ten ambulances transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
