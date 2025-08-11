Left Menu

Tragic Temple Trip: Van Accident in Pune Claims Eight Lives

In Pune, a van carrying temple-goers crashed, killing eight women and injuring 29 others. The vehicle fell off a road due to the driver's loss of control. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Fadnavis have expressed condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:46 IST
Tragic Temple Trip: Van Accident in Pune Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disastrous accident occurred in Pune district on Monday, claiming the lives of eight women and injuring 29 individuals after a pick-up van veered off a hilly road near a temple. The passengers were on a religious journey when the vehicle plunged 25 to 30 feet down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident and declared an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the relatives of each deceased victim. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also conveyed his condolences, pledging Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Emergency services promptly arrived, with ten ambulances transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025