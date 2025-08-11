Left Menu

BSF Bolsters Security with 'Operation Alert' Ahead of Independence Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) has initiated 'Operation Alert' along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan to enhance security measures ahead of Independence Day. This week-long operation focuses on preventing infiltration with increased manpower, coordination with intelligence agencies, and advanced monitoring techniques.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has taken proactive measures to ensure security along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, launching a week-long 'Operation Alert' ahead of Independence Day.

The operation, which started on August 11 and will run until August 17, aims to bolster border security and prevent infiltration. According to BSF Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore, surveillance will be intensified during this period.

BSF personnel, including officers, are being deployed extensively, working closely with Indian intelligence agencies. The operation involves 24-hour border monitoring, increased patrols, and the use of modern technology to thwart infiltration attempts.

