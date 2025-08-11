Nigeria's Military Strikes: Major Blow to Northwest Bandits
Nigeria's military conducted a potent joint air and ground operation in the northwest, targeting and eliminating numerous armed gang members. The action was launched after over 400 bandits prepared to attack a village in Zamfara state. Several kingpins and many foot soldiers were neutralized, but violence persists.
Nigeria's military has delivered a significant blow to armed gangs in the northwest, killing scores of members in a high-stakes operation. The joint air and ground assault targeted a forested region notorious for mass abductions and village attacks.
The offensive was triggered on Sunday when over 400 bandits were spotted preparing to strike a village in Zamfara state's Bukuyum local government area. A decisive air strike was carried out, eliminating numerous notorious kingpins and their foot soldiers, confirmed air force spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.
Meanwhile, ground troops intercepted and neutralized additional bandits attempting to escape Makakkari Forest. Despite repeated government offensives, these armed groups continue to capture hostages for extended periods, demanding ransoms, perpetuating a cycle of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
